Chiefs’ Andy Reid shares special message for Marty Schottenheimer and his family

Chiefs coach Andy Reid had finished his Super Bowl news conference on Thursday, meaning his media obligations were finally over.

After four days of interviews, Reid was off the hook until after Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

So, one couldn’t blame Reid for high-tailing it out of the room where the video conference was taking place. Instead, Reid stopped and made a point of talking about former Chiefs coach Marty Schottenheimer, who has been moved to a hospice facility near his North Carolina home.

“Let me just say one thing,” Reid said. “My heart goes out to the Schottenheimer family. Marty and I were close and what a great person, he was great to me as a young football coach and nobody did it better than he did, and I’m hoping we can mend him. But most of all his family, they’re staying strong and I had a chance to talk with Brian (Schottenheimer’s son) last night. I appreciated the conversation. So, my heart goes out to them.”

Schottenheimer, 77, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014.