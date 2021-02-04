A Patrick Mahomes ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ mean tweet sort of foreshadowed Chiefs’ COVID scare

Truth is sometimes stranger than fiction.

Who could have predicted that two Chiefs players would land on the reserve/COVID-19 list less than a week before Super Bowl LV because of high-risk close contact to a barber?

A barber learned of a positive for COVID-19 test on Sunday while giving haircuts to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and backup center Daniel Kilgore. Twenty more players and staff members reportedly were scheduled to have their haircuts from the barber.

That’s what landed Kilgore and Robinson on the restricted list, but it could have been worse.

Apparently, Kilgore was having his haircut at the time the barber learned of the positive test. So his haircut wasn’t finished.

Oddly, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a mean tweet last year on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that talked about a barber not finishing a haircut.

“I imagine Patrick Mahomes barber is a super hero who has to run out and save the world everytime he gets half way through Mahomes hair cut,” the person wrote.

Kimmel shared a clip on Twitter of the strange coincidence: