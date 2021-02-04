With one tweet, Royals dunked on former KC outfielder/Buccaneers fan Brett Phillips

Things turned out well for outfielder Brett Philllips last season following his trade from the Royals.

Phillips was dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays, who advanced to the World Series. He had a massive hit with two outs in the ninth inning of Game 4 that helped turn a loss into a win for Tampa Bay.

The Rays play not far from where Phillips grew up (Seminole, Florida), so he’s a Buccaneers fan, and suggested a bet with Royals catcher Salvador Perez:

Perez agreed to the wager and was confident Phillips would have to wear a Chiefs jersey:

We got a deal!!! Can’t wait to see you wear that beautiful Red Jersey!!! Bring it home KC!!! @Chiefs — Salvador Perez (@SalvadorPerez15) February 3, 2021

That’s when the Royals social media team dug up an old video of Phillips from his days in Kansas City and used it to dunk on him:

Phillips offered up an explanation and the Royals responded in the good-nature tone this whole thing was intended:

This is a fun exchange.