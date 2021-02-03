Buccaneers’ Tom Brady on which of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ skills he’d love to have

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs with an elastic band around his legs during an NFL football workout Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) AP

Hey, did you hear Super Bowl LV will feature Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady?

Of course, you did. It’s the big storyline as Mahomes and the Chiefs prepare to face the Buccaneers on Sunday.

After Monday’s Opening Night media sessions, the NFL Network brought together Mahomes and Brady for a joint interview.

NFL Network host Kay Adams asked Brady which of Mahomes’ physical skills or qualities he would steal to add to his game. Brady said there were many but then talked about one specific.

“I love how he drifts back in the pocket, takes it about 6 yards deep and then drops back to ... 15 yards. Right foot in the ground and then flicks that ball 60 yards down the field and on a dime to Tyreek (Hill),” Brady said. “He just has a great awareness of the pocket, incredible vision of the field, he knows exactly when to get rid of the ball. He’s got great poise in the pocket, got that nice sweet little whippy arm that I used to have when I was a little bit younger, and he’s got the athletic ability to extend plays.

“He’s got all the physical tools and he’s got all the mental tools and so he’s going to be in this game quite a few more times in my opinion.”

Here is the full conversation with Mahomes and Brady: