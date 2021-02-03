Kansas elementary school kids remix ‘Run It Back’ song for video to support Chiefs

Country music artist Blane Howard may live in Nashville, but he’s a huge Chiefs fan.

He recorded a tribute song called “Run It Back,” as the Chiefs try to win a second straight Super Bowl.

The kids at Pleasant Ridge Elementary in Easton, Kansas, made their own video to go along with the song (you can see it in the video above). They even added some vocals, and got a big assist from their teachers and everyone at the school.

School district #449 shared the video on Facebook and said it took a team effort to get the video recorded. This is part of the message from the Facebook post:

“Keep in mind, the school had only 12 hours to prepare! Once we got the green light from Blane’s management to use the song, everything was put into motion and fast!

“This video would not be possible without the overwhelming support of Pleasant Ridge families, who upon answering the call, built the ‘Run It Back’ lettering and supplied tons of props including a balloon arch from Coco Loco built overnight! The staff and students have persevered, like so many, through this incredibly challenging time. No concerts, no assemblies, and no parents in the building is part of our everyday life. We rose to the challenges set forth by our guidelines and quickly moved throughout this day of filming with quick thinking planning. Thanks again to the staff for helping to create this awesome memory of the Chiefs Running Back to Back Super Bowl appearances!”

Everyone seemed to have a fun time with this video.