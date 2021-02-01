NFL analytics expert’s bold Super Bowl prediction: Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu wins MVP

The Super Bowl is going to be the main topic of discussion on sports networks for at least the coming week, and there will be all sorts of different conversations.

A perfect example came Sunday on the NFL Network when a pair of analysts were asked to make a bold prediction for the Chiefs’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cynthia Frelund, the NFL Network’s analytics expert, came up with an interesting one: Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu winning the Most Valuable Player award at Super Bowl LV.

This was her reasoning: “I’m going with that Tyrann Mathieu is going to be the Super Bowl MVP. You know why? Because this team has this second-lowest completion percentage allowed to deep passes, 10-plus air-yard passes.

“You know why? Honey Badger. He’s everywhere, he’s gonna make a key interception at a key time, win the game. This is a bold prediction, this is how you make a bold prediction. Tyrann Mathieu, Super Bowl MVP.”

Would you bet against that happening? Mathieu is listed as a 40-1 shot to win MVP, per CBS Sports. Here’s the clip and Frelund follows former New York Giants center Shaun O’Hara in making their predictions.

O’Hara and Frelund both pick the Chiefs to win, which should make KC fans happy.