NFL Network analyst: Texans passing on Eric Bieniemy puts Chiefs in unique position

The Houston Texans reportedly are poised to hire David Culley as their new head coach, meaning NFL teams have once again passed on Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

For the third straight year, Bieniemy interviewed with multiple teams but failed to get a head coaching job.

Peter Schrager, a Fox Sports/NFL Network analyst, said Thursday morning that NFL teams may rue leaving the Chiefs intact. As the Chiefs prepare to play in a second straight Super Bowl, there may not be any attrition of coach Andy Reid’s staff, as Schrager noted on “Good Morning Football.”

“Eric Bieniemy didn’t hired, so he’s coming back, Mike Kafka, the quarterbacks coach, who everyone said is going to be either a head coach or an offense coordinator, hasn’t been hired yet by anyone else,” Schrager said. “(Defensive coordinator) Steve Spagnuolo is coming back, the entire coaching staff is back.

“OK, the front office. The Panthers interviewed this guy (assistant director of player personnel) Ryan Poles, they interviewed a guy named (director of football administration) Brandt Tillis, they’re all in their front office ... they didn’t get the (Panthers general manager) job they’re all returning to Kansas City.”

Schrager said usually successful teams are stripped of assistant coaches or front-office personnel in what is known as a “brain drain.” The Chiefs may avoid that again.

“The Chiefs have kept everyone: coaches, front office and they’re back for next year,” Schrager said. “And then you go to the players. ... (Patrick) Mahomes is locked up for 10 more years. (Travis) Kelce is locked up for six more years. Tyreek (Hill) is not going anywhere. ...

“My big takeaway is if they win again, the scariest part is that the league didn’t pick them apart like a carcass afterwards. They’re all coming back: the brain trust, the coaches, and even the players. Get comfortable, this show might get a little boring if we’re talking Chiefs every week. It might not be changing.”

