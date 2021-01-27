NFL analyst shows how Chiefs secondary put the clamps on Bills passing attack

Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs led the NFL in receiving yards and entered the AFC Championship Game playing well in the postseason.

Diggs averaged 117 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Bills’ first two playoff games. But against the Chiefs on Sunday he was held to 77 yards and didn’t reach the end zone.

Pro Football Focus showed Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen wasn’t his usual self either:

Josh Allen vs Kansas City:



Passing Grade - 53.1

Completion % - 56.0%



Josh Allen vs everyone else:



Passing Grade - 90.7

Completion % - 69.8% pic.twitter.com/gjzVzDNFka — PFF (@PFF) January 25, 2021

The play of the Chiefs’ secondary in a 38-24 win in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game caught the attention of network NFL analysts.

ESPN’s Louis Riddick tweeted this:

This group played well vs #Bucs in week 12 matchup. Will need to be even better this time around. #SuperBowlLV — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) January 25, 2021

Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network took a deeper dive into the impact the Chiefs secondary had in the game.

“The star of the Chiefs defense on Sunday was their secondary,” Baldinger said in a Twitter video that breaks down what the defensive backs did so well.

As he showed film of a number of plays, Baldinger praised Tyrann Mathieu, Juan Thornhill, Charvarius Ward, Bashaud Breeland, Rashad Fenton and Daniel Sorensen. He also highlighted a play in which rookie L’Jarius Sneed covered Diggs.

“Watch L’Jarius Sneed run this route better than Diggs,” Baldinger said. “He knows exactly the route. Watch this. He’s going to get inside, knowing that Diggs is coming outside. Then he’s got Thornhill squeezing over the top and they took Diggs out of the game. ...

“The star all day was the Chiefs secondary.”

This is an interesting breakdown:

.@Chiefs secondary was the STAR of the SHOW on #ChampionshipSunday. A lot of the stars were given up by other teams but molded by #CoachSpags into an elite outfit. #ChiefsKingdom #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/Wx21IJUADX — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 25, 2021