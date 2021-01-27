Tyreek Hill dismisses claim that others could do what Mahomes does in Chiefs offense

Apparently there is a school of thought outside of Kansas City that many other NFL quarterbacks could be inserted in the Chiefs offense and be just as successful as Patrick Mahomes.

It’s not just fans of other teams who have made this odd claim about Mahomes, who won an NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in his first two seasons as an NFL starter.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said this week Houston’s Deshaun Watson, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and maybe even the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady could dominate like Mahomes with receiver Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce catching passes.

Former Cardinals/Rams quarterback Kurt Warner, who is now and NFL Network analyst, had a simple message for Smith: “Don’t be that guy.”

Here is what Warner tweeted:

Please please don’t be a part of the “Anybody could be great with those guys” crowd... just don’t! Kid is special & yes he has great players around him, but HE makes them just as great as they make him... don’t be that guy! https://t.co/n3a7yTQhwD — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) January 26, 2021

None of that is the point - simply saying another person could be placed into same situation & just as successful is knocking the guy doing it... so no matter if player is great, no telling if anyone could do same things as @PatrickMahomes so don’t just throw it out like that! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) January 26, 2021

Guess who else has heard those claims? Hill.

He addressed them Wednesday morning during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Solomon Wilcots and David Diehl..

“You know, I get on Twitter each and every day like and I see people saying, ‘Oh Patrick benefits from his weapons or weapons benefit from having Pat.’ Well, I’m gonna tell you this right now: each one of us is great at doing particular things,” Hill said.

“And coach (Andy) Reid knows that. So Pat, what makes him so great is you know, just being able to like extend plays, just going that extra mile. Let’s say the defense calls the perfect play call on defense. Well, Pat ... he will find a way to score or find a way to get a first down. That is what makes him special, where other quarterbacks, they’ll take a sack, they’ll run out of bounds, or they’ll throw the ball away.

“Kelce, he’s just able to get open, no matter what the defense is. and myself, I’m just a YAC guy. I love getting drunk off of YAC, man. So that’s what I do.”

YAC is yards after the catch.

The claims that Mahomes is so good because of those around him are repeated often, and another example came Tuesday. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, the former NFL quarterback, tweeted about how well Mahomes played in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. No one is nearly as good as Mahomes, Orlovsky wrote.

Go rewatch the @Chiefs game. Really study the tape. There is no way you you walk away telling me there is anyone at QB nearly as good as @PatrickMahomes is. There’s just no way we’re watching the same tape.



He’s in class all himself. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 26, 2021

That generated a lot of responses, and again, many repeated Smith’s claim that others could do what Mahomes does for the Chiefs. Here’s a sample:

He’s a product of Andy Reid’s genius, Tyreek Hills Speed and Kelce’s elite TE play. Tell me Josh Allen doesn’t flourish in that same system ‍♂️. — Ray (@RayBabes1978) January 26, 2021

Rodgers, Watson, and Wilson could have made every throw Mahomes made Sunday. Mahomes is great, but he easily has the best situation out of all the starting QBs — Byron V. (@JackPepsi1010) January 26, 2021

So by studying the tape of “1” afc championship game u can put pat mahomes in a league of his own? @danorlovsky7 I get a chance to watch @AaronRodgers12 every week and man that’s a bold statement to make — Nic Johnson (@Nic_Johnson28) January 26, 2021

He made one throw that had the “wow” factor. Easy pitch and catch to Kelce and Hill the rest of the game. No doubting the arm talent! but he’s in a great system with great players around him. Andy Reid is in a class all by himself — Chris (@goatkinderteach) January 26, 2021

Come up for air Danny. The weapons and scheme make him great. He would not be doing this in chicago or houston. — Brandon Donaldson (@bdonny1324) January 26, 2021