Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s TD celebration Sunday was inspired by Dave Chappelle

Who knows where inspiration will strike when an NFL player celebrates scoring a touchdown?

For Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Sunday, it was “Chappelle’s Show,” which ran on Comedy Central from 2003-06. Dave Chappelle played a number of different characters on the show, some real and others fictional.

A fictitious one was named Tyrone Biggums, whose life took a wrong turn at some point.

After Edwards-Helaire rushed for a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game, he ran in front of the celebration cam and did his best Tyrone Biggums imitation. Edwards retweeted the NFL’s video and tagged Chappelle:

ESPN’s “The Undefeated” did a side-by-side comparison of Edwards-Helaire and Chappelle:

Pretty good imitation, right? Sunday’s game was Edwards-Helaire’s first back after suffering an injury against the Saints on Dec. 20.

It looked like he was moving fine on the field — and in the end-zone celebration.

