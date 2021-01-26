Ahead of Sunday’s game, Chiefs’ Juan Thornhill got a cool sendoff from his neighbors

Safety Juan Thornhill didn’t need to be at Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game to know he has the backing of Chiefs fans.

He just had to step outside his home.

An Instagram video by user Mia Munroe showed Thornhill’s neighbors come outside to wish him well as he was driving off on Saturday. Some people had flags, others were holding signs and they were all yelling encouraging words.

Twitter user Jackson Triplett shared the video of the cool moment:

This seems to be confusing a lot of people. This isn’t my video It was on Juan Thornhill’s Instagram last night. Beginning of the video says it was a neighborhood send off. They didn’t show up at his house lol. — Jackson Triplett (@Jaxtrip7) January 24, 2021

In the 38-24 win over the Bills on Sunday, the Chiefs had seven pass defenses. Thornhill had four of them.

This will be Thornhill’s first trip to the Super Bowl, as an injury kept him out of last year’s game.