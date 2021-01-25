Tony Romo called Chiefs-Bucs Super Bowl in November ... two months after his colleague

Finally, we have iron-clad proof the NFL is fixed.

How else would you explain two CBS Sports analysts predicting the Super Bowl LV matchup between the Chiefs and Buccaneers months before the game is actually played? And don’t forget: the game will air on CBS.

That’s a joke, of course. No way could the NFL or CBS have fixed it so the Chiefs would play the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV.

But a pair of CBS Sports analysts did think the Chiefs and Buccaneers would be the last two NFL teams standing.

After the Chiefs beat the Buccaneers 27-24 in Tampa, Florida, on Nov. 29, game analyst Tony Romo said on the air that he believed they’d meet again.

“I’m going to make a slight guess here,” Romo said, “I think there is a better, there’s a better than good chance, I don’t even know what even that percentage is, that these two are going to be here in Tampa.”

At the time, the Buccaneers had lost three of four games and their record dropped to 7-5, so Romo went out on a limb.

Nate Burleson, who is part of the “NFL on CBS” studio show, also thought the Chiefs would face the Buccaneers, but he made that call in Week 1 of the season.

“I do believe that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be there at the Super Bowl,” said Burleson, who is also on “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network. “Seems like a fairy tale, right? But there’s a guy that plays quarterback, and he’s a Disney villain, that’s going to ruin this fairy tale, that’s Patrick ‘Maleficent’/Magnificent’ Mahomes. I have the Chiefs over the Bucs in the Super Bowl.”

DeAngelo Hall, Adam Rank and Peter Schrager of NFL.com also predicted a Chiefs-Buccaneers Super Bowl before the season started. Those three, along with Burleson, had the Chiefs winning.