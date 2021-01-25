Listen to Mitch Holthus’ call as Chiefs clinched spot in Super Bowl LV

Mitch Holthus has one more game to call in his 27th season as the “Voice of the Chiefs.”

Holthus has seen some good times and bad times during this tenure in Kansas City. Last year, he got to call an AFC Championship Game victory for the first time, and he didn’t have to wait long to do it again.

On Sunday, Holthus invoked the memory of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt after Patrick Mahomes took a knee to end a 38-24 win.

“One more snap, Mahomes goes to a knee, the trophy stays here! Because the Lamar Hunt trophy stays anchored in the hearts of everyone who shares Lamar Hunt’s vision,” Holthus said. “The Chiefs Kingdom captures a trophy, and it stays here.

“Yes, the Chiefs are back-to-back AFC champions, and the Super Bowl LIV champions are ready to Run It Back. They are headed to Super Bowl LV as a road team to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chiefs win the AFC Championship 38, Buffalo 24.”

Here is the call from Twitter user Mitch Fortner:

Here's Mitch Holthus' final call as the Chiefs win the AFC Championship for the second straight year #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Udomh5glJX — Mitch Fortner (@MitchTheFort) January 25, 2021