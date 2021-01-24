For Pete's Sake

Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw ball at the face of Chiefs’ Alex Okafor

Things got a bit chippy at in the final minutes of the Chiefs’ 38-24 win over the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

With 3 minutes, 32 seconds to play, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was sacked for an 18-yard loss. While on the ground, Allen threw the ball at Alex Okafor:

That led to some pushing and shoving and there were four penalties called. Allen was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, as was Okafor. A pair of Bills also were flagged for unnecessary roughness (Dion Dawkins and Jon Feliciano).

All those penalties offset.

Then, after the Chiefs recovered an onside kick, they ran the ball on first down and Buffalo’s Quinton Jefferson was called for unnecessary roughness.

Things settled down after that as the Chiefs took home the Lamar Hunt trophy again.

