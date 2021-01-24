For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill topped 20 mph as he turned a 10-yard catch into a 71-yard gain

For a normal wide receiver, this would have been a 10- or 15-yard reception.

But the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill is on another level. He possesses incredible speed and can cut on a dime. Both of those skills were on display during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

Hill caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes and a trio of Bills defensive players descended on him. But Hill hit the jets, made a cut and left the three players in the dust. Hill then burned a couple more Buffalo defenders and wasn’t taken down until he gained 71 yards.

This is amazing:

The NFL’s Next Gen Stats showed Hill topped out at 20.76 mph. It was the 12th time he has topped 20 mph on a play this year, putting him in a class by himself.

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
