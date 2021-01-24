Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill topped 20 mph as he turned a 10-yard catch into a 71-yard gain

For a normal wide receiver, this would have been a 10- or 15-yard reception.

But the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill is on another level. He possesses incredible speed and can cut on a dime. Both of those skills were on display during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

Hill caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes and a trio of Bills defensive players descended on him. But Hill hit the jets, made a cut and left the three players in the dust. Hill then burned a couple more Buffalo defenders and wasn’t taken down until he gained 71 yards.

This is amazing:

A human @cheetah code.



Tyreek Hill is just fast. (Via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/UUi84ArhMm — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 25, 2021

The NFL’s Next Gen Stats showed Hill topped out at 20.76 mph. It was the 12th time he has topped 20 mph on a play this year, putting him in a class by himself.

Tyreek Hill reached a top speed of 20.76 MPH on this 71-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes, Hill's 12th play reaching 20+ MPH this season, most in the NFL.



Hill gained 65 yards after catch, +55 over expected, the 4th-most YACOE on a play this season.#BUFvsKC | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/1oadTfcyrV — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 25, 2021