Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill topped 20 mph as he turned a 10-yard catch into a 71-yard gain
For a normal wide receiver, this would have been a 10- or 15-yard reception.
But the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill is on another level. He possesses incredible speed and can cut on a dime. Both of those skills were on display during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.
Hill caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes and a trio of Bills defensive players descended on him. But Hill hit the jets, made a cut and left the three players in the dust. Hill then burned a couple more Buffalo defenders and wasn’t taken down until he gained 71 yards.
This is amazing:
The NFL’s Next Gen Stats showed Hill topped out at 20.76 mph. It was the 12th time he has topped 20 mph on a play this year, putting him in a class by himself.
