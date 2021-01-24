Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes threw (another) underhanded TD pass against the Bills

It’s safe to say Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has mastered the underhanded pass, right?

For at least the third time this season, Mahomes threw an underhanded touchdown pass on Sunday. Mahomes connected with tight end Travis Kelce for the score in the third quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

This goes down as a 1-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Kelce, but that doesn’t do justice to this play:

Mahomes also threw an underhanded touchdown pass to fullback Anthony Sherman at Baltimore, and connected with Kelce on one against the Jets, too.

The one on Sunday was in a slightly bigger stage.