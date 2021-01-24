Actor in ‘The Office’ knows which NFL team the show’s characters would root for Sunday

THE OFFICE -- “Tallahassee” Episode 815 -- Pictured: (front, top to bottom) Ellie Kemper as Kelly Erin Hannon, John Krasinski as Jim Halpert, David Koechner as Todd Packer -- Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC FIle photo

On the sitcom “The Office,” Michael Scott was a thorn in the side of Dunder Mifflin boss, David Wallace.

As fans of the show know, Scott was the regional manager at the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch. Wallace was the CFO (and then CEO) of Dunder Mifflin, and had to deal with some of Scott’s quirky behavior.

The name of the actor who played Wallace is Andy Buckley, who apparently is a big fan of the Buffalo Bills. On Sunday, the Chiefs will play host to the Bills in the AFC Championship Game, and in a Twitter video Buckley said he is rooting for Buffalo with an Office-specific message.

“Hello gang. David Wallace here from the Dunder Mifflin paper company with a special two-part message for the Buffalo Bills, Bills fans around the globe and the great city of Buffalo,” Buckley said. “First, I made a mistake a number of years ago when I shut down the Dunder Mifflin Buffalo branch, and I am sorry. Very sorry, and I am doing everything I can to reopen it as soon as possible.

“Second, not everyone at Dunder Mifflin is a Bills fan like me. Todd Packer, he’s a lifelong Chiefs fan. Kevin Malone, a die-hard Packers fan and of, course, Florida Stanley Hudson loves his Buccaneers. But I love the Bills, baby. Our hopefully soon to reopen Buffalo branch will be cheering for you, we’ll be rooting for you. Good luck. Have a great game. Go Bills!”

NFL Championship Sunday a few days away! Dunder Mifflin has fans of all 4 teams. Wallace w/special message for the Bills & the City of Buffalo! (Office fans, don’t read into it too much - just having fun.) @BuffaloBills @Chiefs @packers @Buccaneers @NFL pic.twitter.com/xgcq7ysIQY — Andy Buckley (@JustAndyBuckley) January 21, 2021

Todd Packer was played by David Koechner, who was born in Tipton, Missouri and later attended the University of Missouri.

Koechner is a co-host of the annual “Big Slick” fundraiser for Children’s Mercy Hospital. He wears his love of Kansas City sports teams on his sleeve and will absolutely rooting on the Chiefs.