Bills fan has special place to watch AFC Championship game: an igloo in his front yard

Grilling meats is the pregame activity of choice in Kansas City. But Buffalo Bills fans prefer jumping on tables before kickoff.

So, yeah, Bills fans do things a little different.

That might explain why one Bills fan in Ottawa, Canada, has created a unique spot to watch Sunday’s AFC Championship Game: an igloo in his front yard.

Fortunately, Kansas City hasn’t seen enough snow or prolonged cold temperatures this winter to make an igloo that lasts.

This Bills fan, who has dubbed the igloo a “Diggloo” in honor of Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs, has moved some electronics into his man cave. That will allow him to watch the big game.

Reporter Sal Capaccio of WGR Radio in Buffalo shared photos of this fortress of solitude:

A @BuffaloBills fan in Ottawa sent these to me. It’s how he watched last week’s game. He calls it the “Diggloo.” pic.twitter.com/6MN7tS48a4 — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) January 21, 2021

The guy even has a cold beverage in his hand. That’s dedication.

Another Bills fan created an outdoor Bills Helmet bar in his back yard:

Hey #BillsMafia, here is the full clip from @LexyBenedictCTV that was on @CTVBarrieNews last night - taking you behind the scenes to the @BillsHelmetBar tailgate on Sunday. We had @LabattUSA Blues, @BWWings, and masks from the @BuffaloBills...



And most importantly, a W! #GoBills pic.twitter.com/1LG0p1ybI0 — Bills Helmet Bar (@BillsHelmetBar) September 29, 2020