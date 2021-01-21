KC fans are thrilled T-Bones are now called the Monarchs — and they love the logo, too

Kansas City baseball fans received a jolt on Thursday with the news the T-Bones independent league baseball team was changing its name.

With the blessing of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, the T-Bones are now the “Kansas City Monarchs Baseball Club.”

“This exciting partnership celebrates Kansas City’s rich baseball heritage and becomes an important extension of the work we’re doing to educate the public about the history of the Negro Leagues,” Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick said in a news release. “We are thrilled that the proud legacy of the great Kansas City Monarchs will take the field again and look forward to sharing our story through a myriad of opportunities made possible through this historic alliance.”

Most baseball fans in Kansas City were thrilled, too, and many noted how much they love the new logo. Here is a sample of what was being shared on social media starting with former Royals vice president of publicity, Toby Cook:

CLASSIC NAME: The Kansas City Monarchs name was going to live forever anyway. Now it lives on modern-day uniforms. Congrats to all on the KC T-Bones re-branding. “Well Done!” @wgPR @nlbmprez @NLBMuseumKC pic.twitter.com/wqF6L4sohL — Toby Cook (@TobyKCR) January 21, 2021

️ ️ Exciting news for our city! https://t.co/bhizge6FLb — Country Club Plaza (@ThePlazaKC) January 21, 2021

Love this! Great way to honor the heritage of what the Monarchs team name meant for the city and the sport of baseball — Paul Payton (@ppayton34) January 21, 2021

I could not love this more! Brilliant move.



And look at that marvelous logo! https://t.co/yJ0uAYi3nH — Anita Parsa (@LeaveCrosscheck) January 21, 2021

Can't wait to update my merch and take in a game, cheers to the rebranding! — Chris Sneed (@sneedo) January 21, 2021

Love that logo. You will sell a billion hats. Make them RED. — Dr_Doom. (@Dr_Zoom_) January 21, 2021

I’m so excited! What a blessing! God has blessed everyone involved. What a amazing day! See you at the stadium Monarchs! ️️️️ https://t.co/23yCgiFeSL — Kiona Sinks (@KionaSinks) January 21, 2021

This is just simply amazing. I love going to T-Bone games and to bring back this historical name is perfect way to honor KC baseball — Chris Clinton (@cclinton09) January 21, 2021

It really is! — Bob Andrews (@commishbob) January 21, 2021

That logo is well done! — Mark W (@marcus_wpg) January 21, 2021