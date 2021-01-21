For Pete's Sake

KC fans are thrilled T-Bones are now called the Monarchs — and they love the logo, too

Kansas City baseball fans received a jolt on Thursday with the news the T-Bones independent league baseball team was changing its name.

With the blessing of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, the T-Bones are now the “Kansas City Monarchs Baseball Club.”

“This exciting partnership celebrates Kansas City’s rich baseball heritage and becomes an important extension of the work we’re doing to educate the public about the history of the Negro Leagues,” Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick said in a news release. “We are thrilled that the proud legacy of the great Kansas City Monarchs will take the field again and look forward to sharing our story through a myriad of opportunities made possible through this historic alliance.”

Most baseball fans in Kansas City were thrilled, too, and many noted how much they love the new logo. Here is a sample of what was being shared on social media starting with former Royals vice president of publicity, Toby Cook:

