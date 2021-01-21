Buffalo players don’t believe Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes will miss AFC Championship Game

All eyes will be on Chiefs practices this week leading up to the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

Chiefs and Bills fans and NFL media members will all be interested in what quarterback Patrick Mahomes is doing.

If Mahomes, who is in the NFL’s concussion protocol, can’t play, Chad Henne would be the starter for Sunday’s game, which kicks off at 5:$0 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters he’s preparing for either quarterback.

“They’re so good with the weapons that they have around Patrick, Andy (Reid, the Chiefs’ coach) does such a good job, they’re well-coached, that we’ve got to prepare for the system, we’ve got to prepare for both quarterbacks and that’s why we have a lot of work to do this week,” McDermott said.

McDermott, who is one of Reid’s former assistant coaches, noted the Chiefs other offensive stars, such as receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, can cause issues for a defense.

“Certainly we have a lot of respect for Patrick and how he plays the game and what he adds to their offense,” McDermott said. “But as you saw with the weapons that they have and with the system Andy runs, I thought Henne came in and did a really good job and won the game for them.

While McDermott says he is getting ready to face Mahomes or Henne, the Bills defensive players seem to believe they know who will be starting.

“We’re one of four teams left, this is the AFC Championship, this is the game to go to the Super Bowl,” Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White said, per WIVB.com. “We know all their best players are gonna be out there so we’re preparing for Mahomes to be there.”

Bills safety Jordan Poyer said the Chiefs are much more than just the Patrick Mahomes Show.

“Pat Mahomes is a former NFL MVP, I think he’s gonna play but at the end of the day that’s a good football team,” Poyer told WIVB. “They’ve got a good defense, a really good special teams and a good offense.

“You saw them be able to close the game out last week against Cleveland without him so I don’t think it changes our preparation. I think maybe just understanding the type of quarterback that’s in the game, but I think he’s gonna play.”

Sunday’s game will be played with fans in the stands, but Arrowhead won’t be at full capacity because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, the Bills haven’t played a road game this season in anything but an empty stadium.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen expects it to be loud.

“It’s definitely going to be an adjustment-when-we-get there type of thing,” Allen told reporters. “We’re preparing for it, but until you get in that moment, you’re not really sure what to expect.

“I’ve never played in Arrowhead, but everybody tells me the fans are right on top of you and it’s going to get extremely loud with 17,000 people. They’re an extremely energetic fanbase. When they get things rolling, it gets super loud in there. We’re practicing for it but until we got in the game we won’t know.”