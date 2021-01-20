For Pete's Sake

Buffalo supermarket pulls ‘KC barbecue sauce,’ but may be doing Bills fans a favor

Here’s another sign we have reached the part of the NFL season when big games are on the schedule and off-the-field silliness begins.

In Buffalo, New York, WGRF-FM has convinced a store called Dash’s to pull Kansas City barbecue sauce ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. No such request was made in October when the teams met.

“This is like a community effort,” Tony Pacella, director of operations at Dash’s, told WKBW-TV, “so we can all get together and help the Bills pull out that win on Sunday.”

The move has led to eye-rolling among Chiefs fans, largely because the brand of barbecue sauce is something most people in Kansas City don’t use.

It’s KC Masterpiece.

For many Chiefs fans, this isn’t a good representation of the barbecue sauce available in Kansas City.

And fans think it’s kind of funny that pulling that sauce would be seen as some act of defiance.

Here’s a bit of what Chiefs fans thought about the radio stunt.

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
