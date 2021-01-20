Buffalo supermarket pulls ‘KC barbecue sauce,’ but may be doing Bills fans a favor

Here’s another sign we have reached the part of the NFL season when big games are on the schedule and off-the-field silliness begins.

In Buffalo, New York, WGRF-FM has convinced a store called Dash’s to pull Kansas City barbecue sauce ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. No such request was made in October when the teams met.

We are talking to Mark from Dash's Markets - they are taking KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce off the shelves until the #Bills win! @97RockBuffalo pic.twitter.com/3N8D28swBX — Morning Bull (@MorningBull97) January 19, 2021

“This is like a community effort,” Tony Pacella, director of operations at Dash’s, told WKBW-TV, “so we can all get together and help the Bills pull out that win on Sunday.”

The move has led to eye-rolling among Chiefs fans, largely because the brand of barbecue sauce is something most people in Kansas City don’t use.

It’s KC Masterpiece.

For many Chiefs fans, this isn’t a good representation of the barbecue sauce available in Kansas City.

And fans think it’s kind of funny that pulling that sauce would be seen as some act of defiance.

Here’s a bit of what Chiefs fans thought about the radio stunt.

Go ahead and pull Kc Masterpiece off the shelves in KC too. We don’t want it — TR (@04GTR7) January 20, 2021

Ok but let’s be honest KC Masterpiece really isn’t BBQ sauce by any stretch of the imagination https://t.co/C7ZfghEWy3 — Heather § (@H_Starek) January 20, 2021

Just read Buffalo grocery stores are pulling KC Masterpiece bbq off the shelves ahead of the AFC championship game but joke’s on them because ain’t no damn body use that sauce here pic.twitter.com/yvm6vTrx7i — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) January 20, 2021

No real KC BBQ fan eats that...joke’s on them. They can’t even get the good stuff. — ameskc (@tiredass_shwgrl) January 19, 2021

we at State Your Line respect the history of KC Masterpiece BBQ Sauce but are strongly against it being sold across the country as a representation of KC Sauce and we are vehemently against its taste and flavor. — State Your Line (@StateYourLine) January 20, 2021

You’d be doing them a favor by taking KC Masterpiece off the shelves all year, not just this week. https://t.co/SosuSN0ct9 — Adam Drovetta (@ADrovetta) January 20, 2021

KC Masterpiece isn’t great lmao. https://t.co/7rfdQiNzMj — Tyler The Shirt Guy (@tyler_all_sport) January 20, 2021

Only people not from KC think KC Masterpiece is the go to KC BBQ sauce — Jolly Jared (@Sweet_Jerry87) January 20, 2021

If its "KC Masterpiece" then they are doing themselves a favor — Brad Jennings (@BradCJennings) January 19, 2021