For Pete's Sake
Buffalo supermarket pulls ‘KC barbecue sauce,’ but may be doing Bills fans a favor
Here’s another sign we have reached the part of the NFL season when big games are on the schedule and off-the-field silliness begins.
In Buffalo, New York, WGRF-FM has convinced a store called Dash’s to pull Kansas City barbecue sauce ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. No such request was made in October when the teams met.
“This is like a community effort,” Tony Pacella, director of operations at Dash’s, told WKBW-TV, “so we can all get together and help the Bills pull out that win on Sunday.”
The move has led to eye-rolling among Chiefs fans, largely because the brand of barbecue sauce is something most people in Kansas City don’t use.
It’s KC Masterpiece.
For many Chiefs fans, this isn’t a good representation of the barbecue sauce available in Kansas City.
And fans think it’s kind of funny that pulling that sauce would be seen as some act of defiance.
Here’s a bit of what Chiefs fans thought about the radio stunt.
