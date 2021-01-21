NFL Films videos show fun mic’d-up Chiefs moments from Sunday’s win over Browns

Some people are quiet leaders, but judging by NFL Films’ videos, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is not one of those types.

No, Mathieu is usually too hyped to keep quiet, even when he gets pancake blocked by an opposing offense lineman.

That happened in the Chiefs’ 22-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game. Unsurprisingly, NFL Films caught the moment when Cleveland’s Wyatt Teller knock Mathieu to the ground.

How did the Honey Badger respond? Mathieu sprang to his feet and pointed out to Teller the result of the play.

“Oh yeah, did you see that? Tackle for loss. Thank you!” Mathieu told Teller.

Later, Mathieu told teammates: “Hey man, 77 just put me on my ass!”

So, yeah, Mathieu is high-energy.

That exchange was just one of the moments in an NFL Films video of mic’d-up players from the AFC Divisional round games. There also is a fun moment on the sideline of quarterback Patrick Mahomes talking to Travis Kelce after they connected for a touchdown. Daniel Sorensen’s forced fumble and Chad Henne’s two clutch plays also were highlighted.

Here is the video (if it doesn’t play, click here):

It’s interesting to see the Chiefs players on the sideline on Henne’s fourth-and-inches throw. Even they didn’t know if Andy Reid would go for it.

Here are a few clips that were shared on Twitter, starting with Mathieu getting knocked down but getting up again:

.@Mathieu_Era takes a licking and keeps on ticking pic.twitter.com/h2N859oNCW — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 19, 2021

And a bit more on Mathieu, including his interception in Sunday’s game:

"Don't hurt yourself trying to get to me!"



Honey Badger becomes a different kind of beast in the playoffs @Mathieu_Era pic.twitter.com/S9MXcKLH1i — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 20, 2021

And this clip focuses on Henne and Tyreek Hill’s game-clinching reception: