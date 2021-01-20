Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti uses wrestling moves during his pregame warmups

Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Nick Allegretti warms up before the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Long before guard Nick Allegretti joined the Chiefs, he was a two-sport star at Lincoln-Way East High School in Frankfort, Illinois, finding success as a wrestler as well as in football.

As a senior, Allegretti had a 45-2 record and placed third in the state at his weight class. But when Allegretti attended the University of Illinois, he focused on football alone.

Still, the lessons learned on the mat haven’t been forgotten by Allegretti.

His father, Carl, shared a video on Twitter of Allegretti warming up for Sunday’s AFC Divisional game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium, and these are some wrestling moves:

We warming up for the Divisional Playoff Game or Sectional wrestling Finals???? Lets gooooo! pic.twitter.com/mlMdwgKqYX — Carl Allegretti (@CarlAllegretti) January 17, 2021

Allegretti retweeted his dad’s video and wrote: “Made by wrestling!! Wouldn’t be anywhere in football without the mental and physical traits learned on the mat!”

Made by wrestling!! Wouldn’t be anywhere in football without the mental and physical traits learned on the mat! @tcbyrd711 @toofer8 https://t.co/q9DGheG8gE — Nick Allegretti (@Gretti_53) January 18, 2021

Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill wanted to know what he was seeing in the video:

This is how Allegretti responded:

You gotta teach me — The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) January 18, 2021

Running back Darwin Thompson was impressed with his teammate:

The power of imagery. Take yourself to battle before the war begins.. been there, did that! Luv it https://t.co/V5Fj11jS7e — DARWIN THOMPSON (@DTRAINN5) January 18, 2021