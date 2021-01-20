For Pete's Sake

Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti uses wrestling moves during his pregame warmups

Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Nick Allegretti warms up before the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Nick Allegretti warms up before the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Long before guard Nick Allegretti joined the Chiefs, he was a two-sport star at Lincoln-Way East High School in Frankfort, Illinois, finding success as a wrestler as well as in football.

As a senior, Allegretti had a 45-2 record and placed third in the state at his weight class. But when Allegretti attended the University of Illinois, he focused on football alone.

Still, the lessons learned on the mat haven’t been forgotten by Allegretti.

His father, Carl, shared a video on Twitter of Allegretti warming up for Sunday’s AFC Divisional game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium, and these are some wrestling moves:

Allegretti retweeted his dad’s video and wrote: “Made by wrestling!! Wouldn’t be anywhere in football without the mental and physical traits learned on the mat!”

Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill wanted to know what he was seeing in the video:

This is how Allegretti responded:

Running back Darwin Thompson was impressed with his teammate:

