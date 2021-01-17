After absence from booth, Tony Romo joins Jim Nantz again to call Chiefs-Browns game

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t only caused NFL players to miss games this season. It has affected broadcasters, too.

For instance, CBS Sports analyst Tony Romo didn’t work the Cardinals-Rams game in Week 17 because of COVID-19 protocols. Last week, Romo called the Bears-Saints NFC Wild Card game from his home in Dallas, while his partner Jim Nantz was at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand wrote that Romo may have been prohibited from traveling from his Dallas home to New Orleans on Sunday.

There is no such restriction this week.

CBS Sports confirmed Romo will join Nantz at Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game between the Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Tracy Wolfson will be the network’s reporter for the game, which kicks off at 2:05 p.m.

The game will air on Channel 5 in Kansas City.

Nantz and Romo know the Chiefs well. They also called the Chiefs’ games this past season against the Saints, Dolphins, Chargers (in LA), Buccaneers and Raiders (in KC).

If Chiefs fans are looking for a good omen, there is this from the Akron Beacon Journal: Nantz and Romo worked the Browns’ 38-7 loss in Pittsburgh this season and two Cleveland games in 2019: a 43-13 loss against the Tennessee Titans and a 31-15 defeat to the Ravens.

“I never realized there’s a ledger out there for how the announcers contribute to the outcome of these games,” Nantz joked, in an interview with the Beacon Journal. “It’s nonsensical.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also will be at Arrowhead on Sunday, NBC’s Al Michaels said during Saturday’s Bills-Ravens game.