Charles Barkley: Athletes should get COVID vaccine first because they pay higher taxes

With the COVID-19 vaccine now available, individual states are determining who will get the vaccine first.

That’s led to “bottlenecks, system crashes and hard feelings in many states because of overwhelming demand for the shots,” the Associated Press reported.

Former NBA player Charles Barkley thinks professional athletes should move to the front of the line. During Thursday night’s “NBA on TNT,” Barkley explained his reasoning: NBA, NFL players and those in other pro leagues pay more in taxes than the average citizen.

“I think they should let this NBA players and coaches all get the vaccine, that’s just my personal opinion,” said Barkley, a Hall of Famer and former NBA MVP.

He added: “Listen, as much taxes as these players pay, let me repeat that: as much as these players pay, they deserve some preferential treatment.”

Barkley’s co-hosts disagreed with him, but Barkley seemed resolute. Here is the clip from Twitter user Phillip Lewis:

