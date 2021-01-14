Fox Sports’ Nick Wright disputes talk of Chiefs being lucky to survive close calls

The Chiefs had an NFL-best 14-2 record this season, which is good.

But their last seven wins all came by one score (and a total of 27 points), which some say is bad.

Before this turns into the good-bad Frogurt bit on “The Simpsons,” here is why Fox Sports’ Nick Wright thinks the talk of the Chiefs being lucky this season is overblown.

“This narrative that the Chiefs have had close calls, they’re lies,” Wright said Wednesday on “First Things First.” “I’ve been waiting for three weeks to dispel this nonsense. The Chiefs were up 10 points with two minutes left against the Saints. Up 10, garbage-time touchdown made it look close. What happened against Tampa? Up 10 with four minutes left, garbage-time touchdown made it look close.

“What happened against Buffalo? Up 13 with seven minutes left. Garbage-time touchdown made it look close. Baltimore, never close. Up 17 at halftime, won by 14. They played four playoff teams, they were annihilating them all through 55 minutes. Oh, what about (Patrick) Mahomes?”

A graphic then showed Mahomes had a 118.2 quarterback rating with 12 touchdowns and no interceptions in those four games.

“All against playoff teams, all on the road, by the way,” Wright said. “Oh that’s really perfect football. Against non-playoff teams very good but some mistakes.”

The next graphic was Mahomes’ rankings among quarterbacks who faced four playoff teams during the regular season. He was first in passing yards per game (331.5) and passer rating.

“So, yeah, keep holding on to this myth that the Chiefs are ripe for the picking,” Wright said. “I love it.”

Here is the clip:

"This narrative that the Chiefs have had close calls, they're lies."



— @getnickwright sets the record straight for those doubting the Chiefs: pic.twitter.com/cSE5gZNRn5 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 13, 2021