Citing Sammy Watkins tweet, NFL Network host says Chiefs are cocky ‘as they should be’

It’s been quite a 12 months for the Chiefs, who followed up their Super Bowl championship by finishing the regular season with the NFL’s best record.

But with the playoffs in full swing again, should the Chiefs change their mascot from KC Wolf to Rodney Dangerfield?

That is to say, are the Chiefs not getting enough respect?

That was the discussion during Thursday morning’s “Good Morning Football” program on the NFL Network. Kyle Brandt said the Chiefs are a cocky team as they prepare to face the Cleveland Browns in an AFC Divisional playoff game.

“It’s still just Thursday, I’m already tired about the disrespect sensitivity for this team,” Brandt said. “What is disrespect to the Chiefs? Is it having the gall to suggest that maybe the Cleveland Browns could win this game. Is it even, ’it might be close.’ Is that disrespect? ...

“They’re great, they are the favorite, they’re amazing. I love (Patrick) Mahomes. I love that he’s doing homework on the bye week. That’s so Mahomes. But of course they can be beat, and they’re really cocky, too. Don’t think they’re not. Have you guys seen the Sammy Watkins tweets? It’s a little thing. Just a little thing that’s being talked about.”

Here’s that Twitter exchange between Watkins and a Chiefs fan during the Browns’ 48-37 win over the Steelers in Sunday night’s Wild Card game:

“Now I don’t make much of that. It’s kind of silly, it’s just being loose on Twitter,” Brandt said. “But it was a big enough deal that they took that and read it to Baker (Mayfield) and they read it to the Browns and ‘what do you think of this?’

“I think they’re very arrogant, as I would be if I lost one game in the last 16 months.. ... My bottom line is I think the Chiefs are very cocky, very arrogant and they should be. They can be beat and I don’t think it’s disrespect to say that.”

The Chiefs have lost twice in the last 16 months. But Brandt is correct: Mayfield, the Browns quarterback, was asked about Watkins’ tweet.

Mayfield, who is a pretty confident fellow, shrugged it off.

“I have no problem with it, to be honest with you. If you don’t have confidence, you’re not gonna have success,” Mayfield told reporters on Wednesday. “And those guys have been doing it together for a few years now. they have a ton of confidence in each other. And so people get mad when you put it out there and say it’s bulletin-board material but I mean I don’t have a problem with it. It comes with the nature of this game. You’ve got to be confident, you’ve got to believe in yourself.”

Here is the discussion about the Chiefs getting enough respect on “Good Morning Football:”

