Cubs announcer warms up for season by calling Wiffle ball game in Central Park

Cubs fans will have a new person calling their games on television in the 2021 season after Len Kasper announced he was leaving to join the White Sox radio crew.

ESPN broadcaster Jon “Boog” Sciambi was chosen by the Cubs to replace Kasper, and over the weekend Chicago fans got a taste of his style of calling games.

Sciambi was walking at Central Park in New York when he spotted a Wiffle ball game taking place. So Sciambi decided to call some of the action.

Here is the video, which Sciambi tweeted:

Walking in Central Park, getting warmed up for @Cubs season on @WatchMarquee pic.twitter.com/SiaTJc7g73 — Jon Sciambi (@BoogSciambi) January 10, 2021

That’s a fun video and it caught Kasper’s eye, which led to this fun exchange:

I’m a buffoon, you know this. — Jon Sciambi (@BoogSciambi) January 11, 2021