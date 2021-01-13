For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Cubs announcer warms up for season by calling Wiffle ball game in Central Park

Screengrab of Jon Sciambi Twitter video

Cubs fans will have a new person calling their games on television in the 2021 season after Len Kasper announced he was leaving to join the White Sox radio crew.

ESPN broadcaster Jon “Boog” Sciambi was chosen by the Cubs to replace Kasper, and over the weekend Chicago fans got a taste of his style of calling games.

Sciambi was walking at Central Park in New York when he spotted a Wiffle ball game taking place. So Sciambi decided to call some of the action.

Here is the video, which Sciambi tweeted:

That’s a fun video and it caught Kasper’s eye, which led to this fun exchange:

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service