Andy Reid on why he doesn’t worry about how many commercials Patrick Mahomes does

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was seen often during the Chiefs bye week during the NFL playoffs.

He makes me look good, I’ll tell you. It’s a, as I’ve always said about my wife, I mean you know she made me look like I was a good recruiter, this guy, this guy does the same for you as that being a coach I mean he’s you hear this but I mean, this is what he is he’s the first one and the last one out that whole deal and, which means he enjoys being here he’s, he’s a he’s a gym rat type guy loves every sport he stays up on every game going on he just, he loves sports and so he was blessed to grow, grew up in a locker room, his dad was a pitcher and Major League Baseball so he he’s seen. He’s not odd by great players around him or any of that stuff, or, or the game itself so. So he comes in with that, that foundation, and this work ethic that he, he just, he wants to, you know, he wants to feed him and so as a coach I mean, that’s what you love. You want to try to help these guys maximize every inch of potential that they have and have them at the same time, make as much money as they can and this business has a short lifespan. So, he’s a pleasure to be around he’s kept his head on shoulders he’s got a lot of people in the business world wanted him to represent their, their businesses and he you know he’ll do the commercials, but he’s focused in on a game plan and he’s got that youthful energy that goes with it. I feel like I’m preaching to the choir here because you’ve lived this but I, but to the fans it’s, it’s really a pleasure tobe around a player like this and. Listen, I’ve been blessed in my career to have been around great quarterback so at the present moment this kid here. I’m just enjoying every minute with him.

