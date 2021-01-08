Patrick Mahomes: Regular-season record won’t mean much if Chiefs don’t win in playoffs

For the first time in NFL history, 14 teams will open the postseason following a full season of play.

By Saturday night, that number will be down to 11. On Sunday evening, just eight teams will remain and Chiefs fans will know Kansas City’s opponent in the AFC Divisional round.

It’s win-or-go-home season in the NFL, and the Chiefs are three victories away from being the first team to win consecutive Super Bowl championships since the Patriots in 2004-05.

The Chiefs’ “Run It Back” Tour is about to enter a critical phase after KC finished with an NFL-best 14-2 regular-season record. On Thursday, the team shared a video of quarterback Patrick Mahomes talking about the postseason.

“The playoffs to me are what makes you memorable, what makes this team memorable,” Mahomes said. “We can talk about the great record that we had, and all the wins that we collected. But if we don’t execute and do what we’re supposed to do in the playoffs, it’’ll be forgotten. You don’t think it’s gonna be easy, you don’t think it’s going to be given to you, everybody’s gonna give their best shot because it’s everybody’s goal at the end of the day.

“For us, we understand that we have a great challenge ahead of us. We get to play at Arrowhead Stadium, which is a great advantage for us and we will try to do whatever we can to win the two games needed to get to the Super Bowl.”