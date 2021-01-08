For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

City of Kansas City raffling banners that lined streets at Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

If things go really well over the next few years, perhaps these banners will be part of a special collection for Chiefs fans.

After the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV in February, the city put up special banners ahead of the victory parade:

Obviously, the Chiefs hope to have another parade (or three) in the future, but those particular banners won’t be used again.

They were taken down and replaced in March by Big 12 basketball banners before anyone knew the tournament would be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chiefs banners are now being raffled by the City of Kansas City.

Each raffle entry is $5 and there are 43 banners that will be given away. They are 30 inches by 72 inches and say “Home Sweet Home” with a football flying through a giant KC.

The raffle will be held Jan. 14, and fans can buy tickets at this website.

The city said a portion of the proceeds will go to COVID relief in Kansas City.

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service