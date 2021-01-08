City of Kansas City raffling banners that lined streets at Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

If things go really well over the next few years, perhaps these banners will be part of a special collection for Chiefs fans.

After the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV in February, the city put up special banners ahead of the victory parade:

‘‘Twas the day after the championship... the banners were hung by the streets with care, in preparation for a parade that would soon be there @TwoLightKC @VisitKC @SportKC @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/I18YVYf2eX — KCPLDistrict (@KCPLDistrict) February 3, 2020

#KansasCity, now is your chance to TAKE HOME PART OF LAST YEAR'S @CHIEFS CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE! For just $5, you could win one of 43 banners that were along the parade route. The (30x72 inch) “HOME SWEET HOME” banners will be raffled on Thursday, Jan. 14th, https://t.co/9GFPFukX81 — Kansas City, MO (@KCMO) January 7, 2021

Obviously, the Chiefs hope to have another parade (or three) in the future, but those particular banners won’t be used again.

They were taken down and replaced in March by Big 12 basketball banners before anyone knew the tournament would be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chiefs banners are now being raffled by the City of Kansas City.

Each raffle entry is $5 and there are 43 banners that will be given away. They are 30 inches by 72 inches and say “Home Sweet Home” with a football flying through a giant KC.

The raffle will be held Jan. 14, and fans can buy tickets at this website.

The city said a portion of the proceeds will go to COVID relief in Kansas City.