Matt Besler channels Matthew McConaughey to announce signing with Austin FC

Now just a month shy of his 34th birthday, Matt Besler wasn’t ready to call it a career when he parted ways with Sporting Kansas City last month.

A former MLS Defender of the Year, Besler had spent 12 seasons in Kansas City, starting with Sporting KC when it was still known as the Wizards.

Besler set franchise records for starts, appearances and minutes, and helped his hometown team win a MLS Cup championship and three Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup titles.

In the 2021 season, Besler will be wearing green. He signed a free agent deal with expansion side Austin FC, and shared the news on Twitter in a unique way.

Besler made his own version of a Matthew McConaughey Lincoln commercial. You know, where he’s narrating some strange thoughts.

“Sometimes in life, you get kicked the curb and you’re faced with a choice: you can stay on the ground or you can get back in your car and keep driving forward, because you never know what’s up ahead,” Besler says in a pretty good imitation of McConaughey. “Maybe someplace you’ve never been before. A place like Austin FC. It’s time to go to work. Alright, alright, alright.”

That last part was an homage to McConaughey’s work in “Dazed and Confused.”

This is fun: