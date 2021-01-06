Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ ‘My Cause’ cleats are being auctioned for charity

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) was rushed before getting a pass off to Kansas wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the second-half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Kansas City. The Chiefs defeated the Broncos, 22-16. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Fans of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes have an opportunity to acquire a unique piece of memorabilia, but it’s going to be costly.

Mahomes’ “My Cause, My Cleats” footwear is being sold by NFL Auction, with proceeds going to the “15 and the Mahomies” foundation. That’s Mahomes’ charity.

The cleats were designed by kids from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater KC, at Mahomes’ request, and he explained what all the small touches mean:

Mahomes wore the cleats in the Chiefs’ 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 6.

Here is another look at the cleats:

The current bid is $6,300 and the auction is due to close on Feb. 8, the day after Super Bowl LV. You can bid here.