Travis Kelce’s theory on why Chiefs think they can win any game, no matter the deficit

As the Chiefs prepare for the postseason, there’s a trend they likely would hope to reverse. In each of their last four playoff games, the Chiefs have fallen behind by double digits.

Remarkably, they won all three postseason games last year, despite deficits of 24 points, 10 points and 10 points. And going back to the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots in 2019, the Chiefs trailed by 14 at halftime but were in position to win late in the game before losing in overtime.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast and discussed the team’s penchant for postseason rallies. Kelce pointed to the AFC Championship Game loss to the Patriots as being a defining moment for the team.

The Chiefs went into halftime of that game trailing 14-0 and the offense had gained just 32 yards. The Chiefs looked like a completely different team in the second half, twice taking a fourth quarter lead before ultimately losing 37-31 in overtime.

The teams combined to score 38 points in a wild fourth quarter.

“All I can say is that, the leaders and the coaches in this locker room, when adversity hits, it’s almost as if we totally flip a switch, and it stayed true ever since those first couple playoff games, and I think it dates back to the Patriots’ AFC Championship game the year before,” Kelce said. “Where we know we have that capability to turn this thing on, lock in and play our best football when needed, you known what I mean?

“Tom Brady got us that day. He was the one that had the ball in OT and scored a touchdown. He got us that day. But we knew that we belonged, and what that did for us, mentally, we had this switch to where no matter at what point in time it is, no matter how much doubt you’ve got, it’s time to go. We need to lock in and be ourselves.

“And we just have great leadership. It starts up top and it just trickles down from coach Andy Reid all the way down to the offensive and defensive coaches to the offensive and defensive captains.

“It’s definitely a pleasure to be in and something special to be a part of.”

Kelce’s thoughts on the Patriots loss teaching the Chiefs they are never out of any game is just one part of the podcast interview.

Twitter user Chiefs Highlights shared some clips from Kelce’s talk with Sharpe on the podcast, included this one of the team staying focused all season and wanting the playoffs to begin:

Travis Kelce: “The most difficult about repeating is patience...We’ve been ready for the playoffs to start before the season even started.” pic.twitter.com/DOQ0SY3VR2 — Chiefs Highlights (@ChiefsHighlight) January 5, 2021

Kelce didn’t want to be drafted by the Rams when they were in St. Louis:

Travis Kelce on getting drafted by the Chiefs: “I did NOT want to go to St. Louis! ” pic.twitter.com/1TkVhyQ4IX — Chiefs Highlights (@ChiefsHighlight) January 5, 2021

And Kelce splurged after he was drafted with the Chiefs as you can see in this clip from Club Shay Shay:

Here is the entire podcast, and while it’s long, this is a good conversation: