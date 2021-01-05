Former Royals, Cubs star Ben Zobrist is putting his Chicago home up for sale

Just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports in the United States, former Royals/Cubs star Ben Zobrist told the MLB Network he didn’t intend to play again.

“Ben Zobrist hasn’t announced anything but is at home and has no plans to play,” Jon Heyman reported.

Zobrist, 39, has homes in Chicago and outside of Nashville, Tennessee, but not for long. The Chicago Tribune reported Zobrist is planning to sell his house in the Windy City.

That house was just two miles from Wrigley Field, so Zobrist once rode his bicycle to a game ... while in full uniform:

2 years ago today, Ben Zobrist rode his bike to Wrigley Field in full uniform with his PF Flyers on! I miss Ben so much. pic.twitter.com/tCm8tgjPPK — Cubs Zone ️ (@CubsZone) September 16, 2020

And after the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, autograph seekers flocked to the home:

I live by Ben Zobrist. Here he is signing autographs for fans outside his home. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/eI7RP2kxqW — Lauren Nisavic Stone (@laurennisavic) November 3, 2016

As you can see in that photo, it’s a Victorian-style home, and Trulia.com offered this description of the house: “Enter through your private 24/7 video surveillance gate to a designer’s dream home — a large living room with plenty of natural light, a formal dining room, and a top-of-the-line chef’s kitchen. This home is rich in design while keeping traditional Victorian elements. Features include a large backyard with an outdoor dining area, integrated surround sound, & mature landscaping. Newer construction boasts stunning architectural appeal on a wide/ corner lot featuring a turret. This unique floor plan includes multiple living spaces with high-end finishes, spacious bedrooms (4 up on the top level), mudroom, 3-car heated garage, & plentiful storage.”

Listing agents Darrell Scott and Jill Scott told the Tribune the house will officially be on the market on Jan. 19, but buyers had already toured the home, which has six bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths.

Jill Scott told the Tribune that “Julianna Zobrist placed her own design stamp throughout the entire home, with ‘very high-end designer finishes throughout, from wallpapers to countertops to light fixtures, the whole thing.’”

The home is being sold for $2,099,900 and the Zobrists bought it in 2016 for $1.84 million, per BlockShoper.com.

After being acquired in a 2015 trade, Zobrist played in 59 regular-season games with the Royals but helped them win the World Series that fall.

Zobrist then signed a four-year deal with the Cubs and helped Chicago win the 2016 World Series.

You can see photos of the home here.