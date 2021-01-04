Mitchell Schwartz makes straightforward case for Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes as NFL MVP

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spent Sunday doing something he does extremely well: tormenting the Chicago Bears.

In the Packers’ 35-16 win at Chicago, Rodgers had 240 passing yards and four touchdowns and now has thrown 55 TD passes against the Bears in his career.

Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab wrote on Sunday night: “Rodgers was very good, as he has been for most of the season. He likely clinched his third MVP on Sunday.”

TV commentators were saying that, too, and that didn’t sit well with Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz.

While Schwartz was sidelined for the Chiefs’ final 10 games of the season because of an injury, he was active on Twitter, commenting on his team’s games.

During the Chiefs-Chargers game Sunday, Schwartz made a case for quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the MVP discussion.

“I like how the MVP debate is like ‘well if Rodgers wins today he’ll probably win it.’ Shouldn’t our guy get credit for winning so much he doesn’t have to play today?? #MVPat,” Schwartz wrote.

I like how the MVP debate is like “well if Rodgers wins today he’ll probably win it.” Shouldn’t our guy get credit for winning so much he doesn’t have to play today?? #MVPat — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) January 3, 2021

Here is a look at the resumes of the top NFL MVP candidates:

Mahomes threw for 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns with six interceptions and his interception rate (1.0%) tied Rodgers for the lowest in the NFL.

Rodgers had 4,285 passing yards, and led the league in TD passes (48) and completion percentage (70.7%).

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had 4,544 passing yards and 37 TD passes.

Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns.