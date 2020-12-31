Blue Valley North grad who shattered Wisconsin’s bowl trophy rectified the problem

Despite falling behind by two touchdowns in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday, the Wisconsin football team squeezed by Wake Forest and won 42-28.

Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz, who is a Blue Valley North graduate, threw a touchdown pass and ran for two more scores. Unfortunately, Mertz also had a key fumble after the game.

While celebrating the win, Mertz dropped the Duke’s Mayo Bowl trophy:

One pic.twitter.com/4WBt0Ozcts — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 30, 2020

#Badgess might come home a tad empty handed... it appears Duke’s Mayo Bowl trophy is shattered 2020 man.. pic.twitter.com/S8XEv9D4Tg — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 30, 2020

Adam Krumholz is all of us when there wasn’t any Mayo at the @DukesMayoBowl pic.twitter.com/RcIhwC2oCJ — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 30, 2020

“We just wanted everyone to have a piece of that trophy,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst joked with reporters after the game.

Mertz came up with a novel solution for fixing the trophy:

@edsbs Graham Mertz accidentally made the trophy way better. Iconic actually. pic.twitter.com/vlaX1kE0JD — Joshua Barnhardt (@maverick2280) December 30, 2020

In an interview with reporters, Mertz said he had a slight cut on his thumb and made a bold promise.

“Yeah, I dropped it, that’s on me,” Mertz said. “Yeah, it happened. ... Will be the last trophy I ever drop I guarantee you that.”

Wisconsin’s Twitter account poked fun at Mertz while wishing athletic director Barry Alvarez a happy birthday:

Happy Birthday Coach Alvarez!



We got you a great present... but @GrahamMertz5 dropped it pic.twitter.com/sZCKnX37j2 — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) December 31, 2020