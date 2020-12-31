Kansas City Star Logo
For Pete’s Sake

Blue Valley North grad who shattered Wisconsin’s bowl trophy rectified the problem

Despite falling behind by two touchdowns in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday, the Wisconsin football team squeezed by Wake Forest and won 42-28.

Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz, who is a Blue Valley North graduate, threw a touchdown pass and ran for two more scores. Unfortunately, Mertz also had a key fumble after the game.

While celebrating the win, Mertz dropped the Duke’s Mayo Bowl trophy:

“We just wanted everyone to have a piece of that trophy,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst joked with reporters after the game.

Mertz came up with a novel solution for fixing the trophy:

In an interview with reporters, Mertz said he had a slight cut on his thumb and made a bold promise.

“Yeah, I dropped it, that’s on me,” Mertz said. “Yeah, it happened. ... Will be the last trophy I ever drop I guarantee you that.”

Wisconsin’s Twitter account poked fun at Mertz while wishing athletic director Barry Alvarez a happy birthday:

