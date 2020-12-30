ESPN analyst breaks down how Andy Reid sometimes uses Chiefs’ star players as decoys

NFL Network reporter James Palmer noted Wednesday that just four times in NFL history has a team had two players with 1,250 or more receiving yards and 10 or more touchdowns in the same season.

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce did it in 2018 and this season.

Kelce and Hill are the unquestioned star receivers for the Chiefs (both were picked again for the Pro Bowl), but sometimes the duo is utilized by coach Andy Reid as decoys.

Such was the case Sunday on the Chiefs’ game winning touchdown throw from Patrick Mahomes to Demarcus Robinson.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky broke down the play and showed how Kelce and Mahomes were used to draw the attention of the Falcons defense.

“Andy Reid is the best coach I’ve ever seen when it comes to taking his stars and putting them in position to dominate,” Orlovsky said. “But then also taking those stars and putting them in position to help his role players have opportunities for success.

“Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, he loves to put these guys on opposite sides of the field, (to) do one or two things: get them running in opposite directions on the football field and then Patrick Mahomes is able to go like, ‘I love that matchup’ or ‘I love this leverage’ with one of those guys and throw it to him.

“But then he also loves to get them running towards the same side of the field, the same direction of the field, understanding that that will demand so many bodies, there’s so much attention from the defense and that’s when a role player has the opportunity for success.”

That was the case with Robinson, who got free in the back of the end zone because he ran a great route and much of the Falcons’ defense was paying attention to Hill and Kelce.

Orlovsky’s video shows Robinson’s route, how Hill and Kelce were near each other on the field and how Mahomes used his eyes to dupe a defender.

“Andy Reid is the best,” Orlovsky summed up. “Stars go in, stars help your buddies.”

Here is the video:

