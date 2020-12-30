‘He’s high.’ Ex-NFL lineman roasts Rex Ryan for saying Packers are better than Chiefs

The Green Bay Packers appear to be hitting their stride at the right time. With the NFL playoffs set to begin in 10 days, the Packers have won five straight games and seven of their last eight.

Their last victory may have been the most impressive as Green Bay thumped the Titans, 40-14, in an uncompetitive “Sunday Night Football” game at Lambeau Field.

That blowout win wowed former Bills/Jets coach Rex Ryan.

“I think they’re clearly the best team in the NFC, and I disagree with Dan (Orlovsky) a little bit: The Packer defense is not playing a little bit better they’re playing a hell of a lot better, and (defensive coordinator) Mike Pettine and my boy (linebackers coach) Mike Smith, they’ve got that defense going and they’re well-coordinated, they’re all coming together they’re peaking at the right time,” Ryan said Monday on ESPN’s “Get Up.”

“Nobody, and I mean absolutely nobody, is going into Lambeau Field in the playoffs and beating them. I don’t think that. And quite honestly, when Green Bay takes this team down to Tampa for the Super Bowl, if the Kansas City Chiefs are there, I think Green Bay is gonna beat them. I don’t see the same thing with the Kansas City Chiefs.”

On Tuesday, former Colts center Jeff Saturday was on “Get Up,” and was told about Ryan’s comment. Saturday said Ryan must be, well, smoking something if he believes the Packers are superior to the Chiefs at the moment.

“Rex Ryan, he’s high, bruh,” Saturday said. “Let’s be real. You’re talking about a team that’s lost one game. One game. Bro, I don’t care how many you win by, bro. The league is about winning and losing. You win ‘em all.

“And by the way, they ... went to Tampa, they went to Buffalo, they beat all the best teams on the road. It doesn’t matter where they’re playing, and you’re telling me that you’re going to write off the Kansas City Chiefs because it doesn’t look as good. That’s absolutely ridiculous, man. This is a good football team that gets challenged by the very best effort each and every week, and they continue to find ways to win, man. ...

“The score for the Chiefs is 14-1, that’s pretty freakin’ good man, I’m gonna ride with them Chiefs.”

Here is Saturday roasting Ryan:

Rex Ryan said that the Packers are a better team than the Chiefs.@SaturdayJeff: "Rex Ryan, he's high!" pic.twitter.com/QFZaYoppmu — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 29, 2020