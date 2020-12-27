KC fans react to Chiefs clinching top seed in playoffs with close win over Falcons

A win is a win and the No. 1 seed is the No. 1 seed, no matter how you get it.

With a chance to secure the top seed by beating the last-place Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, the Chiefs held on for a 17-14 win at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Falcons entered the game with one of the worst defenses in the NFL, but the Chiefs’ offense looked out of sync for most of the day and scored a season-low in points.

The previous low came in a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 6.

None of that mattered as the Chiefs improved to 14-1 and got the top seed in the AFC playoff field.

Here is what Chiefs fans were saying after the game:

