Chiefs’ Sammy Watkins threw interception, but here’s how trick play could have worked

Sammy Watkins’ first career pass in the NFL ended up with the ball in the hands of an opposing player.

During the second quarter Sunday’s game against Atlanta, the Chiefs faced a short fourth-down play in Falcons’ territory when coach Andy Reid went to his bag of tricks.

Before the snap, the entire Chiefs backfield all spun as it did when running the “Rose Bowl Right Parade” play in Super Bowl LIV.

Running back Darrel Williams took the snap, handed the ball to Patrick Mahomes, who pitched the ball back to Watkins. Mahomes then bolted for the end zone but the Falcons’ Keanu Neal ran with Mahomes.

Watkins’ throw was pretty good, but the coverage was better and Neal made the interception.

Thing is, the play would have worked perfectly if Watkins had noticed Williams was open in the middle of the field, just beyond the line of scrimmage. Take a look:

Heck of an effort from Mahomes, who couldn’t quite make the catch.