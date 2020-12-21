Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ kids are big fans of Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

NFC quarterback Russell Wilson, left, of the Seattle Seahawks with son Future Zahir Wilburn, and NFC quarterback Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints with sons Bowen Christopher Brees, Baylen Robert Brees, and Callen Christian Brees pose for a photo after Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano) AP

It’ll be a happy Christmas in the home of Drew Brees if there are a lot of Chiefs-themed presents under the tree.

During the Chiefs’ 32-29 win over the Saints on Sunday, CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson shared a bit of information on the viewing habits of Brees, the New Orleans quarterback, and his sons.

The boys, who are all 11 years or younger, are taken with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his teammates.

“They are Chiefs fans,” Wolfson said during the broadcast, “and what did they ask for Christmas? Well, Baylen wants an autographed Mahomes jersey, Bowen wants a Tyreek Hill jersey, and Callen wants a Clyde Edwards-Helaire jersey, and something tells me, Jim, these will be three happy boys on Christmas morning.”

CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz then noted Santa Claus is a football fan.

“Well, Santa’s watching, I know. He always has enjoyed the national doubleheader games,” Nantz said, “so we’ve sent the message directly to the North Pole.”

If Santa doesn’t fulfill those requests, here’s guessing someone will be shopping at the NFL Shop.