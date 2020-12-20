Chiefs players, fans send best wishes after Clyde Edwards-Helaire is injured

The Chiefs came away with a 32-29 win over the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday, and it was a tough, physical game.

Unfortunately, Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was injured.

Edwards-Helaire was hurt after on a 4-yard run late in the fourth quarter. He was in obvious pain and had to be helped to the locker room.

Chiefs rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is doubtful to return after sustaining a hip/leg injury vs. the Saintshttps://t.co/dOmoyTM1eo pic.twitter.com/K6EvaarVcM — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 21, 2020

Chiefs fans joined current and former players in sending best wishes via Twitter to Edwards-Helaire.

This is what former Chiefs offensive lineman Willie Roaf wrote:

Prayers up for @Clydro_22 A great kid out of @LSU. Balled out this year. All heart! — Willie Roaf (@Willie_Roaf) December 21, 2020

Running back Darwin Thompson shared this:

CEH to strong, God got my guy! — DARWIN THOMPSON (@DTRAINN5) December 21, 2020

Prayers!! — DARWIN THOMPSON (@DTRAINN5) December 21, 2020

Offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz wrote:

Damn — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) December 21, 2020

LSU football had this message:

ESPN’s Marcus Spears showed his concern:

I’m sick for @Clydro_22 right now but if you know him you know he’ll be back better — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) December 21, 2020

Bobby Stroupe, who is Patrick Mahomes’ personal trainer, wrote this:

Here is what Chiefs fans tweeted:

So worried about @Clydro_22 I hope everything will be okay and we'll see him run those plays for @Chiefs still this season. — Sandra Andes (@SandraAndes) December 21, 2020

Seeing @Clydro_22 go down after the season he’s had makes my stomach hurt. #ChiefsKingdom — Sara McAdams (@smcadams04) December 21, 2020

I love football but I hate seeing guys get hurt. Breaks my heart! Prayers for @Clydro_22 #CEH #KCvsNO — Nicole (@_itsnicoleeee) December 21, 2020

Oh man @Clydro_22 Prayers Up — CH13FS (@gbloom13) December 21, 2020

I hope Clyde is ok — CEH25SZN1 (@CEH25SZN1) December 21, 2020