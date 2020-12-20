For Pete's Sake
Chiefs players, fans send best wishes after Clyde Edwards-Helaire is injured
The Chiefs came away with a 32-29 win over the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday, and it was a tough, physical game.
Unfortunately, Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was injured.
Edwards-Helaire was hurt after on a 4-yard run late in the fourth quarter. He was in obvious pain and had to be helped to the locker room.
Chiefs fans joined current and former players in sending best wishes via Twitter to Edwards-Helaire.
This is what former Chiefs offensive lineman Willie Roaf wrote:
Running back Darwin Thompson shared this:
Offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz wrote:
LSU football had this message:
ESPN’s Marcus Spears showed his concern:
Bobby Stroupe, who is Patrick Mahomes’ personal trainer, wrote this:
Here is what Chiefs fans tweeted:
