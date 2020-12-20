One theory on what Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill was drinking (from a small bottle) on sideline

After catching a touchdown pass Sunday against the Saints on Sunday, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill got a leg massage on the sideline.

He also took a drink from a comically small bottle.

The CBS Sports cameras spotted Hill taking sips of the unspecified beverage.

What is Tyreek drinking there?pic.twitter.com/YgVPTEV2xx — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 20, 2020

One theory on what Hill was sipping: pickle juice. As CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz noted, Hill had a cramping issue* during last week’s win at Miami.

*But not like the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson

Here’s what Women’s Health wrote about pickle juice: “One small study published in the journal Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise gave some men who had cramps pickle juice and others water. The researchers found that men who drank the pickle juice had cramps that lasted about 49 seconds less than those who drank water.”

It makes sense Hill was drinking it, because Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Rick Burkholder famously used pickle juice when they were with the Philadelphia Eagles.

As NBC Sport noted, during a hot game in Dallas in 2000, Burkholder had the Eagles drink pickle juice and they crushed the Cowboys 41-14. It was dubbed the “Pickle Juice Game” and remains a beloved memory in Philadelphia.

