For Pete's Sake
TV coverage map shows Chiefs-Saints game essentially will be a national broadcast
The Chiefs-Saints game Sunday in New Orleans has been called a potential Super Bowl preview.
If the Chiefs do end up facing the Saints in Super Bowl LV, then most of Arizona will have a chance to see these teams duke it out. But this Sunday, a wide swath of The Grand Canyon State will be missing out.
Other than most of Arizona, the entire nation will have an opportunity to see the Chiefs-Saints game. Here is the TV coverage map, courtesy of 506Sports.com, and it shows people in all 50 states will see the game:
CBS Sports’ top team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will be working the Chiefs’ game in New Orleans, which kicks off at 3:25 p.m.
In Kansas City, fans will see two games starting at noon: the San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys on CBS (Ch. 5), and the Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears on Fox (Ch. 4).
Here are the broadcast assignments for Sunday’s afternoon games:
Vikings at Bears, noon on Fox: Chris Myers, Greg Jennings and Jennifer Hale
49ers at Cowboys, noon on CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins
Patriots at Dolphins, noon on CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn
Seahawks at Washington, noon on Fox: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Shannon Spake
Buccaneers at Falcons, noon on Fox: Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston and Pam Oliver
Texans at Colts, noon on CBS: Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon and Jay Feely
Jaguars at Ravens, noon on CBS: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton and Sherree Burruss
Lions at Titans, noon on CBS: Spero Dedes and Adam Archuelta
Eagles at Cardinals, 3:05 p.m. on Fox: Brandon Gaudin, Aqib Talib and Sara Walsh
Jets at Rams, 3:05 p.m. on Fox: Kevin Kugler, Brock Huard and Laura Okmin
