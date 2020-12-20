Kansas City Star Logo
TV coverage map shows Chiefs-Saints game essentially will be a national broadcast

The Chiefs-Saints game Sunday in New Orleans has been called a potential Super Bowl preview.

If the Chiefs do end up facing the Saints in Super Bowl LV, then most of Arizona will have a chance to see these teams duke it out. But this Sunday, a wide swath of The Grand Canyon State will be missing out.

Other than most of Arizona, the entire nation will have an opportunity to see the Chiefs-Saints game. Here is the TV coverage map, courtesy of 506Sports.com, and it shows people in all 50 states will see the game:

kcNO mappy.JPG
Instead of the Chiefs-Saints game, most of Arizona will see the Cardinals-Eagles contest. Courtesy of 506Sports.com

CBS Sports’ top team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will be working the Chiefs’ game in New Orleans, which kicks off at 3:25 p.m.

In Kansas City, fans will see two games starting at noon: the San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys on CBS (Ch. 5), and the Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears on Fox (Ch. 4).

Here are the broadcast assignments for Sunday’s afternoon games:

Vikings at Bears, noon on Fox: Chris Myers, Greg Jennings and Jennifer Hale

49ers at Cowboys, noon on CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins

Patriots at Dolphins, noon on CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn

Seahawks at Washington, noon on Fox: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Shannon Spake

Buccaneers at Falcons, noon on Fox: Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston and Pam Oliver

Texans at Colts, noon on CBS: Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon and Jay Feely

Jaguars at Ravens, noon on CBS: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton and Sherree Burruss

Lions at Titans, noon on CBS: Spero Dedes and Adam Archuelta

Eagles at Cardinals, 3:05 p.m. on Fox: Brandon Gaudin, Aqib Talib and Sara Walsh

Jets at Rams, 3:05 p.m. on Fox: Kevin Kugler, Brock Huard and Laura Okmin

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
