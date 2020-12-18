One stat sums up why Raiders are likely to miss playoffs for a fourth straight season

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken) AP

The Raiders did something on Thursday you don’t see often in the NFL: they blew a lead in overtime and lost 30-27 to the Chargers.

After Daniel Carlson kicked a 23-yard field goal with 3:22 to play in the extra period, the Raiders really needed to avoid committing a key penalty or giving up a long play to the Chargers.

The Raiders did both.

First there was a pass interference call on a second-and-10 play that moved the ball to the Chargers’ 45-yard line. On the very next play, LA quarterback Justin Herbert threw a 53-yard bomb that set up a game-winning touchdown run by Herbert.

The Raiders’ record dropped to 7-7 and they have two more losses than the 8-5 Dolphins and 8-5 Ravens, who are also fighting for the No. 7 spot in the AFC playoff field.

FiveThirtyEight.com gives Las Vegas just a 2% chance of making the playoffs, meaning the Raiders are likely to miss the postseason for the fourth straight season.

After finishing with a 12-4 record in 2016 and being a wild card team, this has been the Raiders’ record by season:

6-10 in 2017

4-12 in 2018

7-9 in 2019

7-7 in 2020

Jon Gruden replaced Jack Del Rio as the Raiders’ coach ahead of the 2018 season, but they’ve both had the same struggles. This note from ESPN Stats & Info sums up why the Raiders have been home when the playoffs start:

It's been a struggle down the stretch for the Silver and Black.



With the loss Thursday, the Raiders are now 5-13 (.278 win pct) in December/January regular-season games since the start of 2017.



Only the Panthers (4-12) have a worse record in that time. pic.twitter.com/oxDgpdtyoS — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 18, 2020

Here’s a closer look at how the Raiders have compiled that .278 win percentage in December/January games.

2017: The Raiders were 6-6 after a win on Dec. 3, then lost their final four games of the season.

2018: The Raiders actually won half of their games that season in December when they were 2-3.

2019: In mid-November, there was a lot of chatter about how the 6-4 Raiders would pass the 6-4 Chiefs for the AFC West crown. Instead, the Raiders went 1-4 in December, while the Chiefs went unbeaten.

2020: Heading into a home game against the Chiefs on Nov. 22, the Raiders had a 6-3 record. They’ve won just once since then: that fortunate 31-28 victory against the winless Jets. The Raiders are 1-2 in December games.