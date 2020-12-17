Kansas City Star Logo
Kevin Harlan’s daughter shares video of him in the basement, calling an NBA game

Is Kevin Harlan the hardest-working person in sports announcing?

You could make that case. Harlan calls games for CBS Sports and TNT, and does radio work for Westwood One.

Here is what he did in one three-day stretch this week:

Sunday: Called the Bears-Texans game from Chicago with Trent Green for CBS

Monday: Worked the Ravens-Browns game in Cleveland with Kurt Warner for Westwood One

Tuesday: Joined Grant Hill to call the Warriors-Kings NBA game for TNT

Harlan wasn’t in California for the NBA game. Instead, he did play-by-play from the basement of his home. His daughter Olivia Harlan Dekker shared this video of her father:

Why was Harlan in the basement? Well, it’s the Christmas season.

Harlan, a University of Kansas graduate, has homes in Prairie Village and in Wisconsin, so I’m not sure where this took place, but it’s a great behind-the-scenes look at the work he’s doing.

During the broadcast, Harlan took note of where he was calling the game:

