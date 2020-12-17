Kevin Harlan’s daughter shares video of him in the basement, calling an NBA game

Is Kevin Harlan the hardest-working person in sports announcing?

You could make that case. Harlan calls games for CBS Sports and TNT, and does radio work for Westwood One.

Here is what he did in one three-day stretch this week:

Sunday: Called the Bears-Texans game from Chicago with Trent Green for CBS

Monday: Worked the Ravens-Browns game in Cleveland with Kurt Warner for Westwood One

Tuesday: Joined Grant Hill to call the Warriors-Kings NBA game for TNT

Harlan wasn’t in California for the NBA game. Instead, he did play-by-play from the basement of his home. His daughter Olivia Harlan Dekker shared this video of her father:

This guy is impressive! 3rd game in 3 days on 3 networks, and the first broadcast from... the basement! Haha my family always revolves around sports and TV, but having him upstairs for dinner then go downstairs for tip off was a new one! @Kevinharlan pic.twitter.com/dYdUqMGJcL — Olivia Harlan Dekker (@OliviaDekker) December 16, 2020

Why was Harlan in the basement? Well, it’s the Christmas season.

My mom didn’t want this studio built anywhere else in her house... especially while it’s all decorated for Christmas haha — Olivia Harlan Dekker (@OliviaDekker) December 16, 2020

Harlan, a University of Kansas graduate, has homes in Prairie Village and in Wisconsin, so I’m not sure where this took place, but it’s a great behind-the-scenes look at the work he’s doing.

During the broadcast, Harlan took note of where he was calling the game:

“Just a couple guys in their moms basements talking about basketball” haha technically my dads in MY mom’s basement . This will be interesting @realgranthill33 pic.twitter.com/exAhdfLviB — Olivia Harlan Dekker (@OliviaDekker) December 16, 2020