Oklahoma State announced its football signings in Tecmo Bowl style

While the Tecmo Bowl video game wasn’t known for having real-life graphics, it remains a favorite for anyone who played it in the 1980s and 90s.

Kids who stumble upon the game these days on Nintendo Switch may wonder why it was such a big deal, but after its release, Tecmo Bowl was a hugely popular game.

Anyone who played the game back in the day will instantly recognize the way it looks. That’s why the Oklahoma State football program deserves kudos for using Tecmo Bowl graphics to announce its new additions on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

Take a look at these beauties:

That’s a fun way to introduce a signing class.