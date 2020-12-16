Chiefs’ Travis Kelce shares home videos of him playing sports as a young boy

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce did it all as a kid, playing football, baseball, soccer, street hockey and even handball.

And he played those sports at or near home, whether it was in the backyard or on the street in front of his parents’ house.

Kelce shared home movies that the Players Tribune turned into a video that Kelce narrated as he talked about growing up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

“We had almost like our own little sports complex at the house,” Kelce says in the video. “The driveway was like the pitching mound. We used to play one-on-one street hockey right there. My dad wanted to make sure we were ready to have some fun, so he was always out grabbing sports equipment.

“It didn’t matter how old the equipment was, as long as we had some equipment to play with, we were going to figure it out.”

Kelce played games with his older brother, Jason, who is now the Philadelphia Eagles’ center, and their parents. Heck, their dog even joined in the fun as the video shows.

It seems to have been an idyllic childhood.

“I get most of my athleticism from my mom. I know my dad cringes every single time I say that, but my competitive nature was always fueled by my dad,” Kelce says in the video. “Throwing the ball around with pops, that was everything as a kid. If I could get out and do that every single day, I was happy as could be; like the day was the best day ever.

“Those little moments of just running around, seeing the ball coming my way and screwing up one time and my dad telling me how to do something better, those moments are what fuel the love I still have for the game.”

Here is the video:

It’s all love looking back on my childhood! Hanging out with my brother and parents in our backyard is what drove me to play the game today. Thanks @PlayersTribune @RocketMortgage for sharing my story of home and family. #RocketMortgagePartner pic.twitter.com/3FwEiPRfJ3 — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) December 3, 2020