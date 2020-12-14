For Pete's Sake
NFL records from Kelce and Mahomes, and four other notable stats from Chiefs’ win
The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s biography of former Chicago Bears tight end Mike Ditka said he changed the position when he was drafted in 1961.
Once viewed as an extension of the offensive line, Ditka’s pass catching as a tight end opened up an element not seen before in the NFL.
It’s worth noting that Ditka revolutionized the sport in the 1960s because Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has done something not seen in the league since at least the 1950s when tight ends weren’t piling up receiving yards.
Kelce caught eight passes for 136 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs’ 33-27 win at Miami on Sunday. NFL Research tweeted the significance as he likely set a record.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also set an NFL record on Sunday. He threw for 393 yards, giving him 2,309 passing yards in the last six games, the best stretch in league history as ESPN Stats & Info noted:
Here are four other noteworthy stats from the game.
1. Mr. TD
Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill had a rushing and receiving touchdown on Sunday, and he’s reached the end zone a staggering 16 times this season.
Per ESPN Stats & Info, Hill joined some elite company:
2. Rare air
Mahomes has 4,208 passing yards this season, and surpassed the 4,000 yard mark for a third straight season. The Chiefs, quoting NFL Communications, said Mahomes is the third player in NFL history with 4,000 or more yards in three of his first four seasons.
The others to do it: Hall of Famer Dan Marino and Peyton Manning, who is certain to be enshrined.
3. Hit the road
The Chiefs set a franchise record with their 10th consecutive road victory, which dates to Week 11 of the 2019 season.
1. 10 in 2019-20
2. 9 in 1966-67
2. 9 in 2016-17
4. 6 in 1967-68
The Chiefs said their 10-game road winning streak is the longest active streak in the NFL.
4. Rookie sensation
The Chiefs noted rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has 1,017 yards from scrimmage this season (724 rushing yards and 293 receiving yards). He is the third Chiefs rookie with 1,000 scrimmage yards in franchise history, joining running back Joe Delaney (1,367 in 1981) and running back Kareem Hunt (1,782 in 2017).
